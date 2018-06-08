Irish actor Alan O’Neill dead at 47

Irish actor Alan O’Neill has died aged 47.

O’Neill was best-known for his role as Keith McGrath in Fair City, which he played between 2006 and 2012. He then went on to star as Hugh in the American crime drama Sons of Anarchy.

There are reports that he was found dead at his apartment in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The cause of his death has yet to be announced.

Fair city actress Jenny Dixon said he was “a great friend who taught me so much”.

“So very sorry to hear of your passing. A great man, sadly missed. My thoughts and prayers to you and to your family,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fellow Sons of Anarchy star Timothy V Murphy said “my condolences to his family”.