IRFU investigating incidents involving Leinster rugby players

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby are investigating claims that a former Leinster rugby player knocked a man unconscious and another player urinated on a man in a packed pub.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in Dublin after the province’s Pro14 final victory over Glasgow last month.

The IRFU has said that it is liaising with Leinster Rugby to establish the facts around the two alleged incidents.

Investigation

Asked who was carrying out the investigation, a spokesman for the IRFU said that all employee matters were the responsibility of the rugby union’s human resources teams.

The IRFU had nothing further to add on the status of the investigation into the incidents, he said.

A former player for the province is alleged to have punched a player from the Leinster Academy.

The player is recovering from the injury after being hospitalised. In the second incident on May 25th, the player is reported to have urinated on a member of the public.