Ireland will not be isolated in Brexit talks, Juncker says

Ireland will not be left isolated by other member states in the negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, the president of the European Commission has said.

Jean Claude Juncker was speaking at a press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after the pair held meetings in Government Buildings.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, also attended, along with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan.

“This is not a bilateral question between Ireland the United Kingdom - this is an issue between the UK and the European Union, ” Mr Juncker said of the Brexit talks.

“We want to make it clear again and again that Ireland is not alone. We have Ireland backed by 26 member states and the Commission - this will not change.

“I am strongly against any temptation to isolate Ireland and not to conclude the deal on Ireland. Ireland has to be part of the deal.”

The meetings took place ahead of a European Council summit next week, which initially intended to reach agreement on the so-called “backstop”, but this timeline has been pushed back to later in the year.

‘Abundantly clear’

Mr Varadkar has already pushed the timeline out, and even suggested that a deal on the backstop - which prevents a hard border even in a “no-deal” Brexit scenario - may not happen until November.

Mr Varadkar said it is “abundantly clear” the backstop must be in place in order for there to be withdrawal agreement and a post transition period when Brexit takes effect from March 2019.

“Let me be blunt: there isn’t much time left if we are to conclude an agreement and to have it operational by the time the United Kingdom leaves the European Union next March,” he said.

“As the European side has made clear on many occasions, the withdrawal agreement must include a legally binding backstop so that there cannot be a hard border on the island of Ireland in the future, whatever circumstances may prevail. And backstop cannot have an expiry date.”

Mr Juncker is also addressing a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad, and Mr Varadkar will hold a dinner in Mr Juncker’s honour in Dublin Castle on Thursday night.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to speak with Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, by telephone.