Ireland’s weather: Warning of disruption as wind warning issued for 19 counties

A wind warning has been issued for 19 counties as “unseasonably windy” weather sweeps across Ireland on Sunday.

Met Éireann issued the status yellow warning for Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare as well as for all of Connacht. The warning is valid from 11am to 6pm. In the North a similar warning is in place for Counties Antrim and Derry until 4pm.

“Later this morning and through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur”, the Met Éireann warning published on Sunday morning said.

Yesterday the forecaster issued a weather advisory for the weekend due to “unseasonably windy” weather.

The national forecaster has also issued a blight warning, with weather conditions conducive to the spread of blight becoming more widespread over the weekend.

A status yellow marine gale warning is also in place, with southwest winds expected to reach gale force 8 on Irish coastal waters from Loop Head to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head and on the Irish Sea.

Outlook

Today will be cooler than of late, with temperatures of between 13 and 17 degrees. Monday will be showery with temperatures not expected to pass 18 degrees.

While current indications are for a lot of dry weather from Wednesday over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster with sunny spells, it will be cloudier further south with outbreaks of rain.

“There is significant uncertainty in the further outlook at this stage, but the overall pattern appears to maintain a changeable Atlantic regime”, the forecaster added.