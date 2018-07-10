Ireland’s drought could be over: showers forecast for Wednesday

The drought could be over, according to Met Éireann, which has forecast scattered showers across the country by the end of the week, after more than 20 days without significant rain.

But Irish Water has warned that it may still need to restrict supplies for the rest of the year; executives at the utility company met on Monday to discuss the possibility of imposing further limits in addition to the introduction of a national hosepipe ban.

Met Éireann says that cloud will thicken on Tuesday evening and that by Wednesday showers will spread across the northern half of the island, which will have top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in the coming days. Over Munster and south Leinster top temperatures will reach 21 to 23 degrees. Winds will be light northeasterly and moderate near coasts.

Today will be mostly dry with good sunshine but somewhat cloudier in the north and northwest. Top temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees, but slightly cooler in the north and northwest with highs of 18 to 21 degrees. pic.twitter.com/r4952g2TFg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2018

Thursday will have sunny spells and be mostly dry, with just a few showers likely. Temperatures will reach 18 to 23 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Friday will be another mostly dry day, with some sunny spells, but a few showers are still likely. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-20s in light variable breezes.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 24 degrees on Saturday, which is likely to start mostly dry, with sunny spells or hazy sunshine; cloud will increase from the west, with scattered showers spreading eastwards later and overnight. Winds will become light to moderate southwest to westerly.

Sunday will be somewhat cloudier, with outbreaks of showery rain in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

In Dublin the UV index will be high on Tuesday, so protection against direct sunshine should be worn.

The vast majority of the country officially entered a state of absolute drought last week, with no rainfall recorded at 24 out of 25 weather stations over a two-week period.