Ireland’s €175m EuroMillions winner urged to ‘stay calm, get good advice’

The Irish-based winner of Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw has been urged to “stay calm” and get good advice on how to handle the shock of banking a €175 million jackpot.

The National Lottery’s website crashed for a time on Tuesday night after it was revealed that a punter based in the State had won €175,475,380.

The person (or syndicate) woke up on Wednesday morning unimaginably richer than they were 24 hours ago. There were plenty of jokes online about the winner being able to buy at least 10 new bricks in the national children’s hospital.

The numbers drawn were 01, 08, 18, 19, 3 with the Lucky Stars: 07, 09.

The jackpot had been rolling over for several weeks and the €175 million total is nearly €50 million more than the next biggest sum won on the island - Patrick and Frances Connolly from Co Down banked £115m (€132m) on the New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot.

The €115m (£99m) won by Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, in July 2005 was previously the largest sum won in the Republic on the draw.

The National Lottery is being coy on revealing where the €175 million ticket was sold and on identifying the retail outlet where it was bought because of the scale of the win involved.

Its chief executive Dermot Griffin said they had no contact yet from anyone in relation to it.

‘Deep breath’

He encouraged the winner to ring lottery HQ after it opens at 9am. He said that even if the winner comes forward, it will take at least a week for them to collect their winnings as the money has to sourced abroad first.

“Stay calm, take a deep breath, it will take some time to sink in,” he advised the winner on Morning Ireland.

Mr Griffin confirmed that he knows the location and retail outlet where the ticket was sold, but is not revealing it. The retail outlet that sold the ticket does not know yet.

“With such a big win we have procedures to go through but we will reveal the winning location as soon as we can,” he said.

“While this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can.

“This has been an incredibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland... The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air,” he said.

Daragh Maroney, a financial adviser with Investec, described it as an “unimaginable amount of money” to win. He said it was such a huge amount of money that a punter would face a negative interest if despositing it in a bank as rates are so low.

“Banks will charge you. It’s almost like a cash warehouse. Take your time. Accepting, for a short run, accepting a negative rate of return for a short period might not be the worst thing in the world before putting in a long term plan,” he said.