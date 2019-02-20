Ireland’s €175m EuroMillions winner comes forward

The winning ticket in last night’s €175 million EuroMillions draw was sold in The Naul, Co Dublin.

Les Reilly, who runs the Daybreak store where it was purchased, said he had no information about Ireland’s largest ever lottery jackpot winner’s identity.

However, the ticket holder contacted the National Lottery before 10am on Wednesday in connection with claiming the prize.

Mr Reilly said he was “stunned, delighted and very happy” to have sold the ticket and that he hoped the winner was a local person. He said about 80 per cent of his customers were local, but the shop does get its fair share of passing business given its proximity to the airport.

He joked that the shop has its own syndicate of 112 people and they won €38 on the draw, as opposed to the €175million jackpot.

“I just hope it is someone local, someone loyal to the shop,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

Amazingly, the last big lottery win at the shop was by Les himself and the shop’s syndicate, which scooped €25,000 six years ago.

“I haven’t a clue at the minute when the ticket was bought or if it was a quick pick or chosen numbers. The village is just reeling in the news. There are balloons and champagne everywhere and The Naul is hopping. When I heard last night of an Irish winner, I thought it might be our own little syndicate so before I even tended to the newspapers this morning . . . I checked our numbers,” he said.

“When I heard we sold the winner, it was amazing. I’m actually quite emotional about it. Imagine, 10 countries in Europe taking part in this lottery and our little village with a population of 1,100 people won it. We have a fantastic saying in our local football club Clann Mhuire which totally sums up today – #smallvillagebigdreams.”

Asked what advice he would give to the winners, Mr Reilly, who is due a prize from the National Lottery for selling the ticket, replied he would give most of it away “or maybe buy an island”.

A National Lottery spokeswoman declined to say if it was an individual or group that won the prize. But there is speculation that a family syndicate from in or around Bellewstown in Co Meath bought the ticket.

‘Delighted’

Fianna Fáil TD for Meath East Thomas Byrne said he was “absolutely delighted” to hear that the jackpot had been won in his constituency.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffinadvised the winner or winners to “stay calm” and get good advice on how to handle the shock of banking €175 million.

“While this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice,” he said. “This has been an incredibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland. The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air.”

Local Independent Cllr Sharon Keogan said: The excitement in Duleek is palpable . . . It’s a very large family and a very popular family and there are members of the winning family syndicate living throughout the community.

“They are a very well-liked and respected family and . . . the village is just delighted for them and wish them nothing but the best.”

Crashed

The Irish-based winner of Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw has been urged to ‘stay calm’ and get good advice on how to handle the shock of banking a €175 million jackpot.

Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, was previously the Republic’s largest lottery winner, banking €115m back in 2005. File photograph: Frank Miller.

The National Lottery’s website crashed for a time on Tuesday night after it was revealed that a punter based in the State had won the €175,475,380 prize. There were plenty of jokes online about the winner being able to buy at least 10 bricks for the new national children’s hospital.

The numbers drawn were 01, 08, 18, 19, 39 with the Lucky Stars: 07, 09.

The jackpot had been rolling over for several weeks and the €175 million total is nearly €50 million more than the next biggest sum won on the island. Patrick and Frances Connolly from Co Down banked £115 million (€132 million) when they won the New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot. The €115 million won by Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, in July 2005 was previously the largest sum won in the Republic on the draw.