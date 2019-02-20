Ireland and the Euromillions: The biggest winners since 2005
Jackpot of €175 million announced lastnight, making it Ireland’s biggest ever lottery win
Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara, who won more than €115 million in 2005. Photograph: Frank Miller
Somewhere in Ireland this morning, somebody woke up with the country’s biggest ever lottery win of €175 million.
February’s Euromillions windfall is the latest in a string of wins on this island - but can you remember them all?
Here is a list of Ireland’s biggest winners:
July 2005: Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, won Ireland’s first EuroMillions jackpot worth €115million.
July 2008: One lucky player from Co Tipperary won a €15million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir.
June 2009: A family syndicate took home over €29.4million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.
June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, was worth over €187million.
September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25million with a player in Spain.
April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
September 2014: An €86.7million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Ballybrack, Co Dublin.
January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66million. The ticket was sold in an Eason’s in Co Carlow.
July 2016: Twenty-two Dublin Bus staff won €23.8million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s, Portarlington.
January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed €88.5million with a ticket that was sold in Lusk, Co Dublin.
July 2017: A syndicate from the west of Ireland won a €29million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9million on a ticket bought in Malahide, Co Dublin.
June 2018: Some 32 workmates from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co Tipperary shared €17million with a ticket purchased at Eason’s in Thurles Shopping Centre, Co Tipperary.
January 2019: Frances and Patrick Connolly, from the village of Moira in Co Down, won €130 million from a ticket they bought on New Year’s Day.
February 2019: Ireland’s biggest ever lottery win of €175 million was announced on Tuesday, with the lucky winner yet-unknown.