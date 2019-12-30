Ireland and Europe bask in unseasonably warm temperatures

A plume of warm air from the Azores has brought extraordinarily mild conditions to Ireland and a record high for late December in Scotland.

Temperatures hit 13.6 degrees in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, six degrees higher than the monthly average for the end of December. It was even warmer on Saturday when the thermometer hit 14 degrees.

Normally, temperatures in Dublin average out at between six and seven degrees in late December.

A high of 16.8 degrees was recorded at 3am on Sunday morning in Cassley in the Scottish Highlands, a place that is normally among the coldest in the UK during the winter.

The unusual weather conditions were caused by the Foehn Effect, when mild, moist air rises on one side of a mountain and falls as hot, dry air on the other side.

Elsewhere in Europe, Moscow is recording its warmest December on record. On December 18th the temperature in Moscow reached 5.6 degrees, breaking a record that stood since 1886.

It has been so mild in Moscow that the authorities have laid down artificial snow for the festive period.

The British Met Office is predicting that 2020 will be another record temperature year with an expected increase in the global average temperature of 1.1 degrees.

This increase is being caused by man-made global emissions and not by natural phenomena like El Nino.

The Irish forecast for the New Year period is for cooler weather to prevail from Monday night on.

New Year’s Eve will be cold and frosty to start, with highest temperatures of 10 degrees. For those heading out on New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be between 1 and 5 degrees.

New Year’s Day will be largely dry and windy with maximum temperatures of between 7 and 11 degrees. Thursday will also be windy and wet, although mild.

Thursday’s unsettled weather will give way on Friday to dry weather which will persist into the early stages of next week.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock says the outlook is “pretty dry with a few showers but nothing significant”.

“After the rain showers clear away on Thursday, we are getting the high pressure building up again. It looks like that will hold for most of the weekend. We are getting into more normal temperatures.”