Investigations begin into death of man on Co Clare farm

A man has died following an incident on a farm in Co Clare.

Gardaí are investigating after a 71-year-old man was fatally injured sometime between 5pm on Monday and 1.45am on Tuesday at Magherabawn near the village of Feakle.

It is understood the man, who was a retired builder, was carrying out maintenance work on a mini digger a couple of hundred yards from his home when he sustained crush injuries.

The alarm was raised at 1.45am on Tuesday and emergency services attended the scene. The man’s body was taken to Limerick University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The death is being treated as a work place incident and a Health and Safety Authority investigator is attending the scene.