Investigation underway over Dublin joyriding video

A video has emerged online showing joyriding in a north Dublin housing estate.

The video, which has been posted on Facebook and is just under four minutes long, shows two cars speeding around an estate and repeatedly crashing into each other.

A number of people can be seen observing the joyriding. It is not clear when the video was taken.

A screengrab from the joyriding video which shows two cars colliding. Image via Favebook

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident and they have appealed for any witnesses to contact Finglas Garda station.