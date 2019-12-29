Investigation under way after body found in Cork city house

Gardaí investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the grounds of a derelict house in Cork city believe he may have been killed in the last 24-72 hours rather than earlier in the week.

Detectives will await the result of a post-mortem examination on the man’s body on Sunday but the early indications suggest the man’s injuries were relatively recent in origin and only a few days old.

The body of the man was discovered in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenamanna Road on the city’s southside at around 4pm on Saturday by a neighbour who entered the property to look for a cat that had gone missing.

The man had suffered severe injuries to his upper torso. Gardaí cordoned off the area shortly after being called to the scene.

Locum State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers was due to arrive on Sunday morning. Gardaí hope to have the results of Dr Okker’s examination by the afternoon.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about whether the man was killed elsewhere and his body brought to the derelict house for disposal or whether he was killed in the grounds of the castellated two storey property.

Gardaí preserved the scene overnight and are due to carry out a detailed search of the grounds on Sunday morning. Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation following the post-mortem.

Locals say the house, which dates from 1892, has been derelict for more than a year since the previous occupant, an elderly lady, went into a nursing home.

“A lot of homeless people have been going in drinking in the grounds there in recent times and only a few months back gardaí caught two guys on the roof of the house,” said one local.

It is understood the house is currently boarded up but that access to the grounds could be gained relatively easily as a pedestrian gateway was missing a door.

Gardaí have yet to identify the deceased but they have begun liaising with Cork Simon who run a nearby residential centre on Boreenamanna Road to see if any homeless person has been reported missing in recent days.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Boreenamanna Road area recently to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 where they have set up an incident room.