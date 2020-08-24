Intense rain to bring risk of river flooding across country

A 24-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the whole country from Monday night, while a status yellow wind warning will be in effect for most of Tuesday, the national forecaster has said.

Met Éireann has warned that “intense rainfall” is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday, with rainfall of between 30 and 50mm expected, resulting in surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The rainfall warning is in place from 9pm on Monday night until 9pm on Tuesday night.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from 6am on Tuesday.

“It will become very windy on Tuesday as strong southwest winds veer westerly with widespread mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 110km/h, higher in coastal areas,” Met Éireann said.

Liz Coleman, a forecaster with Met Éireann, said it won’t be as windy as last week’s Storm Ellen, but that rain will be extremely heavy.

“With this event, it’s really the intensity of the rainfall which is more our concern. It’s not as much of a wind event which we saw with Storm Ellen last week. That’s really where we want people to take caution. The intensity of that rain can be quite treacherous in terms of driving conditions,” she said.

“The population wouldn’t be expecting this kind of weather through August so people really need to heed how impactful a yellow level warning can be at this time of the year.”

Ms Coleman said the impact of the rain will first be felt in the southern counties and as it tracks across the country, it will bring quite intense rain to Connacht later on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be heaviest in the southern part of the country from 9pm on Monday until 6am, but then in parts of Connacht the intensity will happen later from tonight and then into the day until 3pm tomorrow. Connacht will be feeling the intensity of it during the day time,” she said.

“We are actually currently reviewing the rainfall warnings at the moment. We’re looking at increasing the intensity of the warning to orange level rainfall for parts of the southern coast for that initial coast and then for parts of Connacht for during the day on Tuesday.”

Ms Coleman added that the heavy rainfall could result in river flooding around the country.

“The intensity of the rain is expected to elevate the river levels further. They would have been elevated from rainfall previously. They’ve had a little bit of time to recover but the intensity of this rain will cause river levels to elevate further so there is a risk of river flooding,” she explained.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue after a brief hiatus on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are also likely to be exceptionally wet days with heavy thundery rain expected on Thursday and showers on Friday.

The forecast for the weekend is for drier, calmer conditions over next weekend with sunny spells and well scattered showers. However, it will be cooler than recently.