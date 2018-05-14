Inquiry under way into death of pilot and boy (7) in plane crash

Investigators were Monday preparing to remove the wreckage of a plane which crashed in Co Offaly on Sunday claiming the lives of the pilot and a 7-year-old boy.

The Cessna Caravan plane plummeted to the ground not long after a group 16 skydivers had an incident free jump from the aircraft which had departed the Irish Parachute Club’s airstrip in Clonbullogue near Edenderry at 2.25pm.

The remains of the boy and male pilot were taken from the aircraft at about 10pm on Sunday night. They were removed to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where post mortem are due to take place.

Gardaí said the wreckage, which had to be cut in sections in order to reach the cockpit, will be removed from the crash site and brought to Gormanstown in Co Meath for examination by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) in the coming hours.

Gardaí said: “The family and loved ones of the people involved in this incident are being contacted.”

The pilot was from the UK. The young boy, whose Polish father was one of the 16 to jump from the aircraft, is understood to have been living in Dublin. The boy’s parents attended the scene of the crash in Co Offaly on Sunday.

An eye witness described the plane descending “like a torpedo” before it crashed.

Local man Jimmy Slattery was out walking his dog near Clonbullogue when he heard the plane’s engine roar and saw it crash.

“It just came vertically down. There was no wavering in it or anything, flat out, the engine roaring. When it got near the tree line, I heard a thump then and that was it, that’s all I can say. That’s all I know,” he said from the crash scene.

“I thought he was actually doing a stunt and I was waiting for them to pull out but it never happened, sadly,” the local man said.

Gardaí said an aircraft took off from Clonbullogue airfield (above) with 16 parachutists on board, all of whom made their jump from the craft. File photograph: Google Street View

Mr Slattery – whose son is Clonbullogue-based musician and film maker Paddy Slattery – called the emergency services and waited at the scene to direct them to the crash site.

Mr Slattery said the sound of planes taking off and landing wasn’t unusual in the area, and the noise he heard wasn’t dissimilar. “It was loud, very loud as if it was taking off, that sort of a roar,” he explained. He said the aircraft came straight down “like a torpedo” from the sky.

Local man Oliver Smyth said “it would be a huge shock to the area. The parachute club would be well known, they are in this area 20 years,” he said. Mr Smyth described the crash as “very, very sad” and said the club had operated safely in the area for years. “It’s very, very sad for everyone involved in the club”.