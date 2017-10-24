Inquiry begins after inmate spent night on roof at Cork Prison

The Irish Prison Service has begun an investigation into how an inmate in Cork Prison was able to access the roof of a building in the complex.

The man spent the night there before being removed by prison officers on Tuesday morning .

The inmate, who is in his 30s and from Cork, accessed the roof of the single story hub building from where officers monitor the prison at about 6.30pm on Monday night. He refused to come down, despite being requested to do so by prison staff.

Units of Cork City Fire Brigade from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street Fire Stations attended the scene to assist but returned to base late last night.

Trained prison staff negotiators engaged with the man through the night and on Tuesday morning at about 11.30am, prison staff using a cherrypicker accessed the roof and removed the man from the top of building.

It is understood that the man’s decision to go on to the roof was not a protest but may have stemmed from some personal issues. It is understood that he has since received appropriate medical assessment and treatment at the prison.

An Irish Prison Service spokesman commended staff at Cork Prison for the manner in which they successfully resolved the stand-off without either the man or staff suffering any injury.

The building is part of a €42 million new prison on Rathmore Road which opened in 2016.