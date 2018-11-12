Inquests into killing of 10 people in Ballymurphy in 1971 open

The inquest into the killing of 10 people in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971 began on Monday, 47 years after what has become known as the Ballymurphy Massacre.

What is often also described as Belfast’s Bloody Sunday happened during Operation Demetrius, the introduction of internment without trial, in August 1971. British soldiers have long been held responsible for killing all 10 people in Ballymurphy, but the accepted narrative became clouded earlier this year when former members of the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force came forward to claim their organisation was also involved.

Over three days from August 11th to 13th, ten people including a priest who had gone to the aid of one of victims and a 50-year-old mother of eight children were shot dead. It was originally believed they were killed by British soldiers, but the UVF said recently it was responsible for some of the deaths.

An eleventh victim of the violence, does not come under the terms of the inquest. Paddy McCarthy died from a heart attack after a soldier allegedly put an empty gun into his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Solicitor Padraig O’Muirigh, who represents some of the families, said as the inquests got under way: “Today, 47 years after these families lost their loved ones, 46 years after the original inquest, seven years after the direction for a new inquest, we are finally here. “It’s a tribute to the adversity and resilience of these brave families, so I want to commend them through all the difficult days.

“Hopefully this is a new start of a process to find out what happened to their loved ones.

“Over the next few months the court will examine the evidence and we are very confident that their loved ones’ innocence will be clear and their names will be cleared, finally.”

At a preliminary inquest hearing at Laganside Court earlier this month, Ms Justice Siobhan Keegan, who is presiding over the inquests, outlined how the cases will be heard over the coming months.

Opening statements about the killings were beginning on Monday and this will be followed by personal family statements about each of the 10 people who were killed.

The judge said that she hoped to begin hearing evidence from November 28th. The hearings will up to six months, said one legal source.

The inquest will examine 10 deaths: those of Francis Quinn, Father Hugh Mullan, Noel Phillips, Joan Connolly and Daniel Teggart who were shot on August 9th, 1971 and the subsequent death of Joseph Murphy who was shot on that date but died on August 22nd; the death of Edward Doherty on August 10th; the death of John Laverty on August 11th; and the deaths of John James Mc Kerr and Joseph Corr who were both shot on August 11th but died on August 20th and August 27th, respectively.

In 2011, Northern Ireland’s Attorney General John Larkin directed that new inquests be heard after a long campaign by family members, who claimed the original coronial probes in the aftermath of the shootings were inadequate.

Briege Voyle, whose mother Joan Connolly (44) was one of 10 people killed in the incident expressed hope that a long-awaiting inquest could deliver truth.

“We’ve waiting this long for it to come, it’s a wee bit hard to believe that it’s actually happening, but at the same time we are just so glad that it’s here,” she said.

“We think that after 47 years we are going to get some form of truth.”

John Teggart, whose father Daniel was one of those killed, added: “The determination to clear our loved ones’ names is not because we are trying to rewrite history but because we are correcting history.” - additional reporting PA