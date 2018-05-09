Inquest into death of ‘disappeared’ victim Seamus Ruddy

An inquest will be held on Wednesday into the death of a teacher murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries more than 30 years ago.

The remains of Seamus Ruddy, a “Disappeared” victim of the Northern Ireland Troubles, were discovered in a French forest last year.

The 32 year old from Newry, Co Down was found at Pont-de-l’Arche, near Rouen in northern France in May 2017.

The inquest into his death will be heard on Wednesday at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Mr Ruddy was abducted in Paris in 1985 by the republican paramilitary group the INLA (Irish National Liberation Army). He was murdered and then secretly buried.

Mr Ruddy was a former member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) - the political wing of the INLA. It is believed he was murdered amid a dispute with INLA members about an arms dump.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) recovered Mr Ruddy’s remains.

The ICLVR was set up during the peace process by the UK and Irish governments to find the bodies of those secretly buried, mainly by the IRA, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Three of the 16 Disappeared victims, Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey and Robert Nairac, are still to be recovered. – PA