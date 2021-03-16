Injured boy (4) dies in hospital, gardaí confirm

Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the death of a four-year-old boy who had sustained an injury to his head at a house in Limerick last weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed the boy was pronounced dead in hospital in Dublin earlier on Tuesday.

“Gardaí­ at Roxboro Road, Limerick, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding an incident where a male child (4 years) suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on Saturday, 13th March 2021,” a garda spokeswoman said on Tuesday afternoon.

“The boy passed away at Children’s [Health] Ireland at Temple Street earlier today, Tuesday 16th March 2021.”

A postmortem will be carried out which will determine the course of the investigation, a Garda spokeswoman said.

She said “investigating gardaí­maintain an open mind in this investigation”.

“An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time,” she added.

The boy had been initially rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, and then transferred to Cork University Hospital, and he was later taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital after his condition worsened.

A garda statement released on Monday said that the boy “sustained serious lifethreatening injuries” at a house in Rathbane an area on the south of Limerick city.

An informed source said the boy had suffered “a significant head injury”.