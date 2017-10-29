Information sought about shooting dead of man in Coolock

Gardaí investigating the murder of a man in Coolock in Dublin at the weekend are attempting to trace the movements of a black Audi car.

Jamie Tighe Ennis (24), of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, was shot on Moatview Avenue in Priorswood in a suspected gangland attack early on Saturday.

He was shot in the head as he was speaking to some friends at about 2.20am. A witness to the attack described agitated scenes as gardaí tried to keep back friends of the dead man from the body after arriving at the scene.

The deceased had a number of previous convictions including for firearms offences, and gardaí have linked the killing to his involvement in organised crime.

Sources said Mr Tighe Ennis had been in a row with a local criminal gang before he was murdered.

Forensic examination

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene of the shooting and have been conducting inquiries in the surrounding area in an attempt to gather information that may lead to the identification of the killer. A postmortem was scheduled to be carried out on Mr Tighe Ennis’s remains over the weekend.

The gunman is thought have fled the scene in a black Audi A3 with the registration 00OY5067. The vehicle was found partially burnt-out on Prospect Hill in Finglas a short time after the shooting.

The investigation is being led by detectives at Coolock Garda station who are are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the car between 11pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed the car in the general areas of Clonshaugh, Priorswood, M50, Finglas Road, the Griffith and Fairlawn Estate, Finglas,” a Garda spokesman said.

People with information are asked to contact Coolock Garda station at 01-666 4200, the Garda confidential line 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.