Indonesia earthquake: Death toll likely to rise past 830

Indonesian authorities scrambled on Monday to get aid and rescue equipment into quake-hit Sulawesi island, and prepared to bury some of the at least 832 dead, while the government said it would accept international help for disaster relief.

The confirmed toll of 832 dead looked certain to rise as rescuers slowly reached devastated outlying communities hit on Friday by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami waves as high as six metres.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of several hotels and a mall in the small city of Palu, 1,500km northeast of Jakarta, with hundreds more feared buried in landslides that engulfed villages.

President Joko Widodo told reporters in Jakarta getting those people out was a priority.

Evacuation

“The evacuation is not finished yet, there are many places where the evacuation couldn’t be done because of the absence of heavy equipment, but last night equipment started to arrive in Palu,” Mr Widodo said.

“We’ll send as much food supplies as possible today with Hercules planes, directly from Jakarta, there are several,” he said, referring to C-130 military transport aircraft.

The national search and rescue agency said one woman was rescued overnight in the Palu neighbourhood of Balaroa, where houses were swallowed up when the earthquake caused soil liquefaction.

Most of the confirmed deaths were in Palu, a city of 379,000 people, where authorities were preparing a mass grave to bury some of the dead as soon as they were identified.

But, nearly three days after the quake, the extent of the disaster has yet to be made clear with authorities bracing for the death toll to climb sharply – perhaps into the thousands – as connections with remote areas up and down the coast are restored.

Of particular concern is Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicentre of the quake, and two other districts, which have been cut off from communications since Friday.

Along with Palu, these districts have a combined population of about 1.4 million.

Five foreigners – three French, one South Korean and one Malaysian – were among the missing.

Sulawesi is one of the earthquake-prone archipelago nation’s five main islands and is known to sit astride fault lines. Numerous aftershocks have rattled the region.

Fuel and rice

Footage of the ruined city of Palu showed a crumpled mess of houses, cars and trees mashed together, with rooftops and roads split asunder.

Officials say rescuers need heavy equipment to shift slabs of broken concrete but access to many areas has been hampered by damaged roads, landslides and collapsed bridges.

The state energy company said it was airlifting in 4,000 litres of fuel to help with the rescue effort, while the state logistics agency said it was preparing to send hundreds of tonnes of rice.

Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government had allocated 560 billion rupiah (€32.5 million) for disaster recovery, media reported.

Neighbours including Australia, Thailand and China have offered help, while the European Union announced €1.5 million in immediate aid. – Guardian