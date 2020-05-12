Independent Michael McNamara appointed chair of Covid-19 committee

Independent TD Michael McNamara has been appointed chair of the Covid-19 committee without a vote.

Mr McNamara was proposed by Green Party TD Ossian Smyth.

Earlier the committee voted by 12 votes to six against Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane for chair of the committee. Mr McNamara had abstained in the vote. Mr Cullinane was nominated by the party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty.

The newly elected chair thanked the 19 member committee for selecting him and said he hoped the committee could operate on a collegial manner.

The committee has been established to scrutinise and review the actions of the Government, State authorities and other agencies in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting will be taken up with developing a programme of work for what are expected to be two to three two-hour sessions each time it meets.

The first witnesses expected to come before the committee are Minister for Health Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.