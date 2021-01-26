Independent inquiry to examine mother and baby homes in North

An independent investigation is to be launched into the operation of mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it would be a “victim-centred” investigation which would be “co-designed with victims and survivors and will give them the opportunity to influence the outcome of investigation, how it should be conducted and who should participate in it”, as well as how long it should take and whether it should be statutory or non-statutory.

Ms Foster made the announcement in the Northern Assembly on Tuesday afternoon following the publication of a research report by academics at Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University into mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1999.

She said it was with “huge regret” that she acknowledged the pain and hurt caused to women and girls in the institutions. The research found that during that period 10,500 women were admitted to mother and baby institutions and about 3,000 women to Magdalene laundries in the North.

There were “strong similarities”, the report found, with the experience of women examined in the recent report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in the Republic, though it also noted a number of key differences.

Questions remain, the report said, about adoption and infant mortality rates and will require further examination.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, met victims and survivors of the homes at Stormont to discuss the report and the next steps.

“It was a shameful chapter but now the silence is broken and their stories have rightfully begun to be told,” Ms Foster said on social media.

The research examined the workings of more than a dozen mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries operated by both Catholic and Protestant churches and religious organisations in the North between 1922 and 1999. According to Amnesty International about 7,500 women and girls gave birth in the homes.

Calls for a public inquiry in the North similar to that carried out in the Republic have intensified since it reported its findings earlier this month. About 9,000 children died in the 18 homes in the Republic considered as part of its investigation.

The Department of Health in the North commissioned the research in 2017 to address the limited available evidence about the operation of mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland.

It investigated institutions run by the Good Shepherd Sisters in Belfast, Derry and Newry, as well as mother and baby homes in Belfast run by Mater Dei, the Belfast Midnight Mission, the Salvation Army and other hostels. It also considered two local authority former workhouses in Belfast and Coleraine, Co Derry, as well as independent accommodation for unmarried mothers in Deanery Flatlets as well as pre-1948 workhouses.

Their research includes a review of the archived records and secondary documentation relating to the institutions, as well as oral testimony from former residents or workers and their wider families, as well as others with experience of or who provided services to the homes or laundries. Researchers were also asked to identify and report on the nature and extent of any state involvement in relation to the operation of each institution.