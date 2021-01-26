Independent inquiry to examine mother and baby homes in North

An independent investigation is to be launched into the operation of mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it would be a “victim-centred” investigation which would be “co-designed with victims and survivors and will give them the opportunity to influence the outcome of the investigation, how it should be conducted and who should participate in it”, as well as how long it should take and whether it should be statutory or non-statutory.

Ms Foster made the announcement in the Northern Assembly on Tuesday afternoon following the publication of a research report by academics at Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University into mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1999.

She said it was with “huge regret” that she acknowledged the pain and hurt caused to women and girls in the institutions. The research found that during that period 10,500 women were admitted to mother and baby institutions and about 3,000 women to Magdalene laundries in the North.

There were “strong similarities”, the report found, with the experience of women examined in the recent report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes in the Republic, though it also noted a number of key differences.

Questions remain, the report said, about adoption and infant mortality rates and will require further examination.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill met victims and survivors of the homes at Stormont to discuss the report and the next steps.

“It was a shameful chapter but now the silence is broken and their stories have rightfully begun to be told,” Ms Foster said on social media.

The research examined the workings of more than a dozen mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries operated by both Catholic and Protestant churches and religious organisations in the North between 1922 and 1999. According to Amnesty International, about 7,500 women and girls gave birth in mother and baby-type homes in the North.

Calls for a public inquiry in the North similar to that carried out in the Republic have intensified since the commission of investigation in the South reported its findings earlier this month. About 9,000 children died in the 18 homes in the Republic considered as part of its investigation.

The Department of Health in the North commissioned the research by the academics in 2017 to address the limited available evidence about the operation of mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland.

It investigated institutions run by the Good Shepherd Sisters in Belfast, Derry and Newry, as well as mother and baby homes in Belfast run by Mater Dei, the Belfast Midnight Mission, and the Salvation Army, as well as other hostels. It also considered two local authority former workhouses in Belfast and Coleraine, Co Derry, as well as independent accommodation for unmarried mothers in Deanery Flatlets, and pre-1948 workhouses.

The research includes a review of the archived records and secondary documentation relating to the institutions, as well as oral testimony from former residents or workers and their wider families, and from others with experience of or who provided services to the homes or laundries. Researchers were also asked to identify and report on the nature and extent of any state involvement in relation to the operation of each institution.

Unanswered questions

Ms Foster said the report raised unanswered questions about infant mortality in the homes.

“We will be looking into where babies have been buried . . . there are some distressing accounts of mass graves, we will very much look into that,” she told the Assembly.

Access was needed to church records, Ms Foster said.

She also said there was work to be done over whether there were forced or legally questionable adoptions in the mother and baby homes.

“What is indisputable is that there was considerable movement of babies from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland, and in significant numbers,” said Ms Foster.

The First Minister said that of these cross-Border adoptions 202 babies came from the Marianvale home in Newry from 1957 to 1980, and 171 babies from Marianville in Belfast from 1950 to 1990 – both run by the Good Shepherd Sisters.

She said that 120 babies came from the Mater Dei home in Belfast from 1942 to 1970, and 58 came from the Salvation Army’s Thorndale House in Belfast from 1930 to 1970.

Ms Foster said that she, Ms O’Neill, Minister for Health Robin Swann and chairwoman of the working group on mother and baby homes Judith Gillespie had raised this issue with the Minister for Children in the Republic, Roderic O’Gorman.

“He has committed to consider the scope for co-operation in the area of adoption linked to mother and baby homes,” said Ms Foster.

Ms Foster said that about 86 per cent of the women and girls in the homes were from Northern Ireland, with about 11.5 per cent from the South and a “small number” from Britain.

The youngest person to be admitted was 12, with the oldest person 44. “Shockingly, around one-third of those admitted were under the age of 19,” Ms Foster said.

“Appallingly, a number were the victim of sexual crime including rape and incest,” she added.

She said that the women were admitted by doctors, priests, families and state agencies.

Infant mortality

Outlining some of the differences between North and South, Ms Foster said that the northern research had found “no evidence of some of the appalling living conditions found by the commission” in the Republic.

There were no unaccompanied children in mother and baby homes in the North and women gave birth in hospitals or private nursing homes, she said.

Ms Foster added that unlike in the Republic mothers and their children did not remain long in the mother and baby homes after the babies were born. Therefore in terms of infant mortality at the homes “firm conclusions can only be reached through an examination of the records of those other institutions that babies were sent to”.

Ms Foster said that an estimated 32 per cent of the infants in question were sent to baby homes, as distinct from mother and baby homes, following separation from their birth mother. Others were fostered, while about one-quarter of babies were placed for adoption.

She also said there was “no evidence” of vaccine trials having taken place.

Asked by the DUP MLA Joanne Bunting about references in the report to women having to go into the institutions to escape “community rough justice”, Ms Foster said that in the St Mary’s laundries in Derry and Belfast there were a number of women and girls “deemed to be in a crisis situation arising from the Troubles”.

These included an 18-year-old girl who was brought to a laundry by police who had rescued her from being tarred and feathered, a young woman with a Catholic boyfriend who had been threatened by the UDA and who arrived with a Protestant clergyman, and a 16-year-old who was placed in a laundry by her parish priest because an army officer had complained to her mother that she was frequenting the army base.

Ms Foster said that if there was evidence of criminal wrongdoing then this should be “absolutely investigated by the police to see what can be done”.