In the News: Can we win the race against the Delta variant?

Public health officials in Ireland appear to be optimistic about the current progress of the Covid-19 pandemic, with indicators moving in the right direction and the dangerous Delta variant seemingly under control.

But just how much of a “black cloud” does the variant represent?

In the latest episode of In the News, Conor Pope talks to The Irish Times Health Editor Paul Cullen about what makes the Delta variant so dangerous, the steps being taken to prevent it from taking hold here and what impact it could have on the reopening of society.

In the News

In The News is hosted by reporters Conor Pope and Sorcha Pollak.

You can listen to the podcast:

APPLE

SPOTIFY

RSS

ACAST