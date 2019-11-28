In-depth investigation on FAI finances referred to Garda

One of the first in-depth investigations to report on the finances of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been referred to the Garda.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Minister for Sport Shane Ross said Sport Ireland, which commissioned the audit, had made the decision to refer the report to the Garda after receiving the final version and discussing it at board level on Wednesday.

Sport Ireland appointed Northern Irish firm Kosi to conduct the investigation under its powers to audit organisations which are in receipt of funding from it. Where issues of concern arise following such an audit, Sport Ireland is obliged to refer them to the Garda, a source said, which is what has occurred.

The Kosi report had been due for completion earlier this year, but it was delayed after the former chief executive of the FAI John Delaney resigned from the organisation. Its scope was later expanded to assess the financial package that accompanied his departure.

Concerns

During the course of the audit, it is understood that the FAI raised concerns about due process being afforded to all parties mentioned in the report, as it was being drafted. However, a Government source said there were no concerns about the process underpinning the audit.

Last night, the FAI said it had not received a copy of the final report, but it would co-operate with all ongoing inquiries. Requests for comment to Kosi and Sport Ireland did not receive a response.