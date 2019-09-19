IFA calls on meat processors to pay farmers properly for cattle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on meat processors to come forward with a “strong base price” for farmers as factories slowly start to reopen.

IFA president Joe Healy said the issue of a base price could not be discussed at talks last weekend to resolve the long running dispute over payments made to farmers at the factory gate.

He blamed Ireland’s “flawed competition law” though base price is still the most important issue for beef farmers.

Farmers outside the Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) plant in Ferrybank, Co Waterford called off their protest on Wednesday night. It follows a decision by farmers outside the Dawn Meats factory in Slane who ended their protest on Wednesday afternoon. The fate of the other 20 plants which have been blockaded is so far unclear.

The seven week dispute is as a result of farmers frustration over the price they are being paid at the factory gate for their cattle which they state is under the cost of production, and they are therefore losing money.

Mr Healy said the issue of base price had been raised in the talks last weekend though competition law prevents price fixing.

Nevertheless, he stressed that “the success of the agreement, on the ground, would very much depended on the factories approach on the base price.

“I would now urge the factories to re-open and to come forward with a strong base price. This would help to start the process of building some sort of trust and to get the industry up and running.”

Fear

He said there were real fears among farmers that the meat factories would seek to claw back some of the financial concessions they have made in relation to bonus payments following the agreement brokered by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed last weekend.

“The potential for factories to undermine these by manipulating the base price was an obvious concern,” Mr Healy warned.

Mr Healy said the new beef price index will be available from this week and will go some way to providing more transparency on cattle prices in the weeks ahead.

Angus Beef Ireland, which represents 7,000 members, says its members are suffering financially as a result of the blockade.

Angus farmers would typically send 1,000 cattle each week to Irish and EU customers, but are prevented from selling their factory-ready animals due to the blockades.

Angus Beef Ireland managing director Gerry Smyth said: “Our members are struggling to make ends meet at present. Their cattle are going over weight and fat, and moving out of specification, which means they will lose the bonuses that are typically paid for these high-quality animals.

“These protests have gone too far, hard won customers for Angus beef may look to other markets if they can’t buy in Ireland, which would do long-term damage to our members.

“No one is denying that times are tough for beef farmers, but these ongoing protests are damaging to everyone. It’s time to find a solution and allow time for the deal agreed over the weekend to try to work.”