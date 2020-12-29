ICU nurse who receives vaccine pleads for public vigilance

An intensive care nurse at Cork University Hospital (CUH), who was among the first people in the State to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, is pleading with “lax” members of the public to reduce their face-to-face contacts.

Berni O’Sullivan, a mother of two from Rochestown in Cork city, said she felt like a child on Christmas Day travelling to work to get her vaccine on Tuesday.

However, the Longford native, who has worked at CUH for 29 years, is very concerned about how casual some people have become about keeping their social circle small to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The first lockdown, everyone abided by the rules. I thought it was so good. I think now people have gotten very lax about it. You would nearly be wondering is it lockdown?

“Because the pubs and gastropubs are closed, is it lockdown? The roads are full of cars.

“People need to double down on their efforts. We all need to obey the rules. Lockdown is lockdown. People should not be having house parties.

“I would also be encouraging people to take the vaccine when it is offered to them. That is vital.”

Tough nine months

Ms O’Sullivan, who worked in New York for 10 years prior to starting at CUH, described the past nine months as the toughest of her career.

She has witnessed terrible suffering as relatives despaired at losing loved ones to the virus.

“It was so upsetting to see people dying. The junior staff were genuinely devastated. I found it very difficult but this was something the younger staff never expected. Having to see people die in a terrible condition. It was horrendous.

“People dying and everyone in full PPE and not able to hold their hand. It was horrific.”

She paid tribute to the co-workers she calls her “family” for their solidarity over the past year.

“Thank God, 2021 is going to involve real change. I know it is not going to happen overnight. So, in the meantime, we need to be vigilant. After I get the vaccine I will be helping out with other vaccinations.”

One of her daughters, Éimear, a nurse in Liverpool, was unable to come home over Christmas and the family are keeping in touch through Facetime.

Meanwhile, more than 500 frontline staff at CUH will receive the vaccine over the next three days including nurses, doctors, porters, receptionists and those employed in catering.

Dr Orla Healy, public health specialist and interim chief operations officer with the HSE South and South West, said there was a palpable sense of relief at the hospital with the roll-out of the vaccine.

However, she insisted there would be no room for complacency. “There is a level of relief but I wouldn’t confuse that with complacency. It is early days.”