Ibrahim Halawa released from prison in Egypt

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa was released from custody in Cairo last night.

The end to the 21-year-old’s imprisonment came a month after an Egyptian court found him not guilty of several charges.

Mr Halawa, from Firhouse in south Dublin, is the son of Hussein Halawa, the imam of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh.

Ibrahim was held for four years on charges relating to a Cairo protest in August 2013 following the ousting of then president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Dubliner was one of 453 defendants in the mass trial which drew criticism for lengthy delays.

Tireless campaign

The court also acquitted, in their absence, three of Mr Halawa’s sisters who were arrested in the same protest but released on bail three months later. They subsequently returned to Ireland where they began a tireless campaign to draw attention to their brother’s incarceration and to appeal for Government pressure to help secure his freedom.

A message on the Free Ibrahim Halawa Facebook page last night welcomed his release.

“Fantastic news, Ibrahim has finally been released from prison. We will now begin to make arrangements to bring him home where he belongs in Ireland.

“We can’t thank enough all those who worked so hard for Ibrahim’s release, we owe you all so much.”

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan, who campaigned on his behalf, tweeted: “Great news coming out of Cairo. #IbrahimHalawa is free – 4 years of illegal imprisonment, but now focus is on getting him home #FreeIbrahim.”

Mr Halawa had to endure numerous adjournments to his case. However, last week, he was said to be in “good spirits” following a visit by a delegation from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Government had long said Mr Halawa’s case was a priority and had been working behind the scenes to secure some movement in his case. The department moved quickly to issue Mr Halawa with a new passport following his acquittal.