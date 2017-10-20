Ibrahim Halawa release: ‘Dad, dad! I left prison! Dad, I’m free’

Ibrahim Halawa told his father “dad, dad! I left prison! I’m on the streets! Dad, I’m free!” last night, shortly after his release after four years in jail in Egypt.

Hussein Halawa spoke on Friday of the exhilaration in Ibrahim’s voice when he spoke to him on the phone.

“He said ‘Dad, dad! I left prison! I’m on the streets! Dad, I’m free!” said Hussein Halawa.

His son was released from jail last night one month after he was cleared of all charges. Ibrahim is expected to return to Ireland within the coming days.

“I was speechless when I spoke to [Ibrahim] on the phone. I didn’t know what to say. Do I say I missed him, or thank God it’s over, the words were scattered in my mind,” he told The Irish Times on Friday. Hussein Halawa is the imam of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh.

Hussein Halawa is the imam of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh.

Ireland's Ambassador to Cairo Seán O'Regan.

He said he wanted to thank the Irish Ambassador in Egypt Seán O’Regan for being with Ibrahim the whole time.

After speaking to Ibrahim, Hussein Halawa said spoke to Mr O’Regan to thank him. However, Mr Halawa lamented that “the best of Ibrahim’s youth” was spent in prison.

‘Left prison a man’

“Yesterday when I was speaking to him he said ‘I’ve left prison a man’,” Hussein Halawa said.

“For four years [Ibrahim] hasn’t seen the sun except for maybe brief moments,” said Mr Halawa. “Four years in a small cell holding sometimes 20 people... When he arrives, we first need to make sure he is in good health then he can see what he wants to do for his future.”

Hussein Halawa said he wanted to send his “sincere to everyone who supported Ibrahim. It’s not a case of a boy or a family, it’s a case for humanity.”

Omaima Halawa, one of Ibrahim’s sisters who was arrested with him in August 2013 but released on bail three months later, managed to video call Ibrahim last night.

Hussein Halawa said he wanted to thank the Irish Ambassador in Egypt Seán O’Regan for his help in securing the release of his son Ibrahim.

“When I spoke to him on the phone, I was speaking video so it was a different experience. He looked so different that it was very hard for me to hide my reaction of how different he looked. He isn’t a child anymore,” she said.

“I saw his reactions when he was looking at the food, when he jumped on the bed, so to see these reactions, it’s kind of like seeing my son’s reactions when he tries things for the first time. I can imagine that he felt as happy as a child,” said Omaima.

“The way he was talking about the food, the bed, the things in everyday life that we don’t talk really about... He took 15 minutes to talk about a bed and a bathroom. This is how much these things meant to him.

‘Jumping on the bed’

“He kept jumping on the bed and holding the cover and the pillow and saying ‘oh, a bed, a bed!’ and he said ‘my back feels so soft... I don’t think I’ve had this feeling in a long time’,” she said.

Omaima said Ibrahim’s release also brought back memories of when they were released.

“I remember when we were released we were scared to move, and the officer said ‘do you want us to take us back in again?’ Because you’re constantly followed by a police officer, you feel that you don’t deserve freedom anymore. That’s what they make you feel like. I think that’s what Ibrahim felt too, that he couldn’t open a door on his own...” said Omaima.

Omaima said Ibrahim did not go to sleep till 8 o’clock in the morning. “You’re not being controlled anymore. It definitely brought back memories of the first day when we were released,” she added.

She continued: “It’s very sad because when you’re released, as much as you’re happy, it does hit you that you were taken from life and from everything for nothing, because you didn’t even do anything.”

Last night, Ibrahim Halawa, from Firhouse, Tallaght, Co Dublin, was released from prison in Cairo, a month after his acquittal of all charges.

Mr Halawa, who was 17-years-old at the time, was detained in August 2013 following protests against the military coup in Egypt which took place on the 3rd of July that year.

Three of his sisters, Fatima, Somaia and Omaima were also detained but were released on bail three months later.

Mr Halawa’s sister, Nosayba, has been in Egypt the past month awaiting his release.

Mr Halawa, now 21-years-old, was one of 494 defendants in the mass trial which drew criticism for lengthy delays. The trial was adjourned at least 25 times in 4 years.

On the 17th of September, Ibrahim was found innocent and was acquitted of all charges. His three sisters, who were tried in absentia, were also acquitted.

Mr Halawa’s release was delayed due to the slow processing of release papers by the Egyptian prison authorities.

To ensure Ibrahim’s safe return to Ireland, the family are unable to disclose of any details of his return to Ireland, including travel arrangements, until he has left Egypt.