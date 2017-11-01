Iarnród Éireann strike hits travel plans of up to 155,000 people

Iarnród Éireann has warned staff that they will lose about €1,200 in wages as a result of five planned work stoppages over the coming weeks, the first of which is taking place today.

More than 155,000 people are expected to experience disruption as a result of a 24-hour strike at the State-owned firm which is part of a dispute over pay.

David Franks, Iarnród Éireann’s chief executive, said should the five planned days of industrial action evolve into a more sustained campaign “each employee could see lost earnings running into thousands in the run-up to Christmas”.

Mr Franks wrote to the rail operator’s 3,700 staff on Tuesday ahead of the first strike day. Further strikes are set to take place next Tuesday; on Tuesday, November 14th; on Thursday, November 23rd; and on Friday, December 8th.

Unions have warned there is potential for further strikes in the lead-up to Christmas if no progress is made in resolving the dispute.

In his letter, Mr Franks said each day of the strike would cost the company “over €900,000 in lost revenue and National Transport Authority penalties”.

“This is money which will be lost to us, and to our efforts to stabilise our finances, and address your pay claim,” he said.

“Over 155,000 journeys are made with us each day, and our customers will be disrupted and face uncertainty in their travel plans through the planned industrial action and potential further dates.”

‘Unresolved issues’

Mr Franks said there were clearly “unresolved issues” between the company and trade unions and he said Iarnród Éireann was prepared to go to the Labour Court to seek a recommendation.

“This will ensure that there is an opportunity to resolve this pay claim without loss to you, to the company and to our customers. This issue will only be resolved by direct engagement, and I hope you will support this path, rather than one which is damaging to all and counterproductive.”

Unions are seeking annual pay increases of about 3.75 per cent over three years – along the lines of the rises secured by staff in Dublin Bus and Luas after industrial action last year – without the provision of additional productivity.

They contend that staff are effectively subsidising the underfunding of the comapny by the Government and the National Transport Authority.

Iarnród Éireann says it has accumulated losses of nearly €160 million and that agreeing to the pay increases being sought would “effectively be trading recklessly”. It argued that conceding the unions’ claim would cost an extra €43m over three years and push the company into insolvency.

Iarnród Éireann said it had offered a 1.75 per cent increase for one year to employees, which would have to be paid for by productivity measures.

Productivity

It said it had committed to discussing more substantive productivity issues to fund further improvements in earnings beyond the one year agreement.

Talks between unions and mangement broke down at the Workplace Relations Commission a fortnight ago and there are no indications at present of any further interventions aimed at preventing further stoppages.

Minster for Transport Shane Ross on Tuesday urged all parties in the dispute to engage in constructive and realistic negotiations.

However, the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary said on Wednesday that there was is no role for the Minister in the dispute.

“I’ve no desire to sit across from Shane Ross. He has no business being at a table I’m at,” he told Newstalk Breakfast, adding that there was a role for the National Transport Authority in the talks.

Mr O’Leary alleged that the Department of Transport and Mr Franks had colluded to withdraw a proposal at the Workplace Relations Commission that the union would have been prepared to put to its members.

Iarnród Éireann spokesman Barry Kenny said this was not the case. “We did not propose or accept anything other than 1.75 per cent (increase).”

“That’s the second time in two days that he’s called me a liar,” said Mr O’Leary in reply.

Siptu said its members in the rail company had been left with no option but to take industrial action due to management intransigence. It said it was time for the Government to take its responsibilities for the maintenance of a functioning rail network seriously .