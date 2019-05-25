Ian Bailey’s trial in France puts Ireland in difficult position
Will a murder conviction handed down by a European ally not be recognised here?
Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her son Pierre-Louis, who has grown into a self-assured family spokesman
The murder of a French woman in west Cork dominated the news at the end of 1996. I spent the holidays in Dublin and still remember the moment I first saw her photograph in the newspaper. A friend remarked sadly: “This lovely young woman came to Ireland and now she’s dead.”
I had just started work as Paris correspondent of The Irish Times. I knew I would look into the story on my return, but I had no idea that it would be a near-constant thread of my work in France, that I would write dozens of articles about the case, and that, nearly 23 years later, I would be preparing to cover Ian Bailey’s trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.