‘I’m only kind of retiring,’ says Sean O’Rourke on his last day on air

RTÉ radio stalwart Sean O’Rourke began his last day on the air by hinting he “had a bit more in the tank” and that his retirement is only partial.

The veteran current affairs journalist, who has hosted the Today with Seán O’Rourke morning programme on the national broadcaster for the last seven years, will sign off on Friday for the last time.

It will sound the completion of a celebrated media career which has seen the 64-year-old garner a reputation as a no-nonsense interviewer with a knack for drawing the most from his subjects.

“I’m not sad. I was feeling pretty good getting up this morning, but then it was like getting a bucket of cold water in the face hearing about the [coronavirus] deaths in the nursing home and all the confusion about the Leaving Cert,” he said on Morning Ireland on Friday - unsurprisingly redirecting discussion of his own retirement back toward the news headlines.

“I’m only kind of retiring ... there’s a bit more left in the tank,” he said, leaving the door very much open for a reappearance of some kind in the future.

Ironically, O’Rourke bows out in the middle of what is arguably the biggest news story of his career and he praised RTÉ for its ongoing coverage saying he is “immensely proud of the job this institution is doing at this time”.

Since announcing his departure date last month, O’Rourke has received numerous on air well-wishes from his interview subjects, batting them away with characteristic modesty.

Friday will likely see far more, however, as he finally exits the Radio One studio. Finding the humour, he joked on air that someone had sent him €20 for a social drink once the pubs reopen.

A native of Portlaoise, O’Rourke began his career at the Connacht Tribune in the early 1970s before later moving to the Sunday Press where he worked as a sports reporter.

He was a political correspondent for the Irish Press from 1984 to 1989 before returning to RTÉ, where he took over hosting the News at One in 1995. He has also presented TV shows such as The Week In Politics.

His move into the station’s mid-morning flagship current affairs slot was announced in 2013 following the defection of Pat Kenny to Newstalk.