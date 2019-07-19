‘I love you Ma and I miss you’ - a 90-year-old’s message to his Ma and Da

A 90-year-old man has sent his love to his deceased parents on the Bulletin Page of The Irish Times.

Signed it “your loving son Bill”, the In Memoriam message on page 25 of Friday’s print edition the message remembers a Mary Biggs.

“Hello Ma,” it begins, “time goes by so quickly, but I have not forgotten you.

“I love you Ma and I miss you. I’ll be 90 in August 12, imagine that.”

The message goes on to say that one day “we will meet again, and be together”.

Bill then says his mother will be happy to know that “I made my peace with Dad, and all is well now”.

He said he has had his parents’ “resting site” refurbished and it looks well.

It concludes with a touching message to his parents: “I’ll say goodbye for now, my love to you both. Your loving son, Bill”.