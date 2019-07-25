Hyde & Seek controversy: Tusla to appear before committee

Tusla is set to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children as early as next Wednesday following an undercover investigation that revealed a pattern of disturbing behaviour and practices in a chain of Dublin creches.

TDs on the committee were written to on Thursday with enquiries about their availability for the hearing next week, despite the fact the Dáil is in recess.

It is understood around four TDs have indicated their availability for the meeting where it is expected that Tusla and potentially the assistant secretary general of the Department of Children may appear.

The investigation was carried out by RTÉ Investigates into Hyde & Seek, a multimillion euro company that runs four creches in Dublin with a fifth opening shortly.

Footage taken by undercover researchers over the past several weeks shows cots packed into rooms leaving it difficult to access babies in the event of an emergency.

Other footage shows children being fed cheap instant meals instead of the dishes advertised to parents.

The company has four creches across Dublin city catering for children from three months up to 12 years old. The investigation was carried out by RTÉ programme, Behind Closed Doors.

Anne Davey, the owner of Hyde & Seek, resigned ahead of the documentary which aired on Wednesday night. Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said she was “shocked and angered” at the mistreatment of the children.

‘Appalled and horrified’

“I was appalled and horrified. I share parents’ distress at seeing young children being subjected to such abhorrent behaviour. I am disgusted by what I saw,” she said.

The Minister said she remains confident in Tusla, the independent regulator of child services, adding that Tusla has been taking “robust action” to address poor standards and management failings.

Fine Gael TD and chair of the committee Alan Farrell said the core element of the questioning would be around why the facilities in question remained open.

“I am absolutely appalled by the mistreatment of children and clear lack of standards revealed on Primetime’s investigation last night.

“The disregard of fire safety, the prioritisation of staffing needs over children and the wanton disregard for child:adult ratios have deeply shocked the nation.

“The documentary revealed a complete failure to adhere to Tusla guidelines and instructions, poor management and unbelievable mishandling of children.”

Footage showed babies restrained in high chairs for lengthy periods, causing them to become highly distressed. In one instance a child was placed alone in a room with the door closed for misbehaving.

Tusla said today it will take full action, up to criminal prosecutions and to remove Hyde & Seek creches from the register so they can no longer operate.

Tusla’s director of quality assurance at the agency Brian Lee said the investigation had left him “sick to the stomach” about what he had seen.

More powers

He called for more powers for his agency. “We don’t have powers of immediate closure and that is something that I am going to be seeking from the Department of Children, Youth and Affairs,” he said. “We need those powers.

“We have to make a very clear case of evidence to make sure a service is closed and we are in that process with this service now that we actually have footage of child protection issues and serious breaches of regulation.

“We are going to be taking swift action with these services using all the powers available to take this registered provider to task.”

He added: “I am going to make sure the full rigour of the law is applied in this case.”

In 2004 company owner Ms Davy was prosecuted and convicted when staff from their Tolka Road branch left behind a three-year-old boy on his own at a local playground, she was also convicted for a number of other regulatory breaches of regulations.

Three years later in 2007 she was convicted again for breaching regulations including child to adult ratios and failing to keep records.

During these years the company changed name three times.