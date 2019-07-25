Hyde & Seek controversy: Tusla set to appear before committee

Tusla is set to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Children as early as next Wednesday following an undercover investigation that revealed a pattern of disturbing behaviour and practices in a chain of Dublin creches.

TDs on the committee were written to on Thursday with enquiries about their availability for the hearing next week, despite the fact the Dáil is in recess.

It is understood around four TDs have indicated their availability for the meeting where it is expected that Tusla and potentially the assistant secretary general of the Department of Children may appear.

Hyde & Seek Childcare on Tolka Road, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The investigation was carried out by RTÉ Investigates into Hyde & Seek, a multimillion euro company that runs four creches in Dublin with a fifth opening shortly.

Footage taken by undercover researchers over the past several weeks shows cots packed into rooms leaving it difficult to access babies in the event of an emergency.

Other footage shows children being fed cheap instant meals instead of the dishes advertised to parents.

Owner Anne Davy shouting at children at Hyde & Seek creche. Image: RTÉ

Fine Gael TD and chair of the committee Alan Farrell said the core element of the questioning would be around why the facilities in question remained open.

“I am absolutely appalled by the mistreatment of children and clear lack of standards revealed on Primetime’s investigation last night.

“The disregard of fire safety, the prioritisation of staffing needs over children and the wanton disregard for child:adult ratios have deeply shocked the nation.

“The documentary revealed a complete failure to adhere to Tusla guidelines and instructions, poor management and unbelievable mishandling of children.”

Footage showed babies restrained in high chairs for lengthy periods, causing them to become highly distressed. In one instance a child was placed alone in a room with the door closed for misbehaving.

Tusla said today it will take full action, up to criminal prosecutions and to remove Hyde & Seek creches from the register so they can no longer operate.

Tusla’s director of quality assurance at the agency Brian Lee said the investigation had left him “sick to the stomach” about what he had seen.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has said she was deeply shocked and appalled at the manner in which children were treated in a chain of Dublin creches.