Hurricane Lorenzo: Ireland set to be hit by remnants of category 5 storm

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is on standby as Met Éireann continues to track Hurricane Lorenzo.

Ireland is due to be hit by the remnants of the category 5 hurricane, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas on Thursday.

In a statement on Monday night, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said all local authorities have been contacted, requesting that they monitor Met Éireann’s forecasts and “prepare for storm impacts by activating crisis management and local co-ordination arrangements”.

“We have also contacted DTTS (Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport), An Garda Síochána, ESB Networks, OPW (Office of Public Works) and Irish Water.

“The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management will decide tomorrow morning (Tuesday), based on the updated Met Éireann forecast, if further co-ordination is required, up to convening a National Emergency Co-Ordination Group (NECG) meeting and I will do so only if I am advised it is necessary.

“Given the uncertainty associated with the track and evolution of Hurricane Lorenzo we have requested all departments to have staff on standby who are available to attend NECG at short notice.”

Forecast

Met Éireann meteorologist Evelyn Cusack said the most likely track of the hurricane, which will weaken to an extra tropical storm approaching Ireland, would see it hitting the West, before travelling north.

However, the forecaster said the path of the hurricane is still uncertain, with some models seeing the worst of the storm missing Ireland.

Ms Cusack said the hurricane “has potential to be a strong storm,” by the time it reaches Ireland. The first expected effects of the severe weather would be high seas along the Atlantic Coast from Wednesday, she said.

The storm could bring “some very heavy rain,” with Thursday and Friday being the “high risk periods,” Ms Cusack said.

Hurricane Lorenzo is due to lose its hurricane status some 1,000km off the southwest of Ireland’s coast. In comparison, Storm Ophelia, which battered the country in October 2017, retained its hurricane status until it was 500km away.

Met Éireann is due to take part in a conference call with the National Hurricane Centre on Tuesday morning.