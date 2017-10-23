Hundreds of ‘unsafe’ Halloween toys and costumes seized in Dublin

More than 700 Halloween products , mainly children’s costume toys or props, have recently been seized at Dublin Port over safety concerns.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently seized the items, including ninja weapon play sets and pirate themed sets, according to a spokesman for the CCPC.

In a joint operation between Revenue, Customs, and CCPC officials two shipments of Halloween products were stopped at Dublin Port. Following a detailed examination of the products they were found to not meet EU safety standards. The consumer protection watchdog ordered the items be destroyed.

The seizure was made earlier this month, ahead of Halloween night next Tuesday 31st October.

Áine Carroll of the CCPC said the “items did not meet required safety standards and so we took the necessary steps to ensure that consumers in Ireland were not put at risk.”

“Particularly at this time of the year when children are dressing up for Halloween, it is important that parents remember to check costumes and toys for a CE mark as these labels show that the manufacturer has complied with national and international standards.”

Ms Carroll said the CCPC continually monitor the market for evidence of products that do not meet safety requirements or standards.

“We remind manufacturers, importers and distributors that they have a duty to ensure that the toys they wish to sell, including costumes and props, comply with product safety standards” she said.

“Failure to do so may not only result in financial loss to the trader but more importantly their products may cause physical harm, particularly to children” she said.