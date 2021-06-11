Hundreds of free events offered to young people as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

Artistic and creative young people can take part in more than 600 free online events this Saturday as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Now in its fourth year, Cruinniú na nÓg celebrates and encourages children and teenagers to participate in creative activities.

Most of the events will be led by local authority Creative Ireland teams, with support from locally based creatives in the arts, heritage, STEAM and TikTok.

One event on offer is Nenagh Children’s Film Festival, which will air short films, animations and feature films from all over the world. People can also watch the work of young first-time film-makers from Ireland at www.nenagharts.com.

The Garageland project will also launch on Saturday. More than 100 young Irish bands will appear on a dedicated online TV channel at www.garageland.ie.

Drummer Brian Fleming and the Glór Arts Centre in Co Clare have delivered an international drumming programme that started in Ireland on the bodhrán and has travelled the globe, utilising the indigenous drums of Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe. Those who want to join in with drumming can visit www.glor.ie.

TG4, with support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, has produced a series of Irish-language projects including small features for Cúla 4.

The project, called Cruthaím 33, champions the talents of 33 young people and on the day itself a TikTok Debs fairy tale from the award-winning writer Philip Doherty will go live.

Other events and workshops on offer this year include making art out of disused drinks cans, investigating invertebrates in a Dublin Zoo webinar, hip-hop and céilí dancing, and making willow lanterns and catapults at home.