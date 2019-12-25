Hundreds attend St Columbanus annual Christmas day dinner

The season of goodwill is in full swing in Ireland, where hundreds of people attended the annual St Columbanus Christmas Day dinner at the RDS in Dublin. Now in its 95th year, the event is organised by the Knights of St Columbanus for homeless people and those who are otherwise struggling.

This year’s comes amid an ongoing housing crisis in Ireland, with the number of homeless having passed 10,000 in 2019. Around 300 volunteers helped put on last year’s event, which was attended by 450 people.

Patsy Haverty (left) and her sister Eileen Haverty, enjoy a sing along at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, at the RDS in Dublin on Christmas day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lydia Pop with her daughter Evelyn Denisa Yudytha, (5) at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, at the RDS in Dublin on Christmas day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Guests were treated to a three-course traditional Christmas dinner, and toys are handed out to children. The organisers also prepare around 3,000 other meals for distribution to other people in need across the city.

North of the border, St Patrick’s soup kitchen in Belfast will again open its doors on Christmas Day. “We had 50 last year but expect double that this year,” said co-ordinator Paul McCusker. The facility has got use of a minibus for the day and will provide lifts to many of those wishing to attend.

Michael and Marie McCabe, Dublin enjoy the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, at the RDS in Dublin on Christmas day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Walkeleles, from Walkinstown entertaining at Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner, at the RDS in Dublin on Christmas day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Christmas dinner was served from 10am to 2pm and presents were given to children, with a special visit from Santa himself.