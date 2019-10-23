HSE warns businesses may need to cease trading due to water issues

The HSE has advised food business and childcare operators in areas affected by the boil water notices to take extra measures to ensure the safety of their operations.

The authority said it was a legal requirement to have clean drinking water in all food premises,. It warned the responsibility to ensure that food prepared and/ or served is fit for purpose, rests with the premises operator .

The HSE said businesses should assess the risk in their own food premises and some may need to reduce or cease trading, for the duration of the disruption to the water supply.

HSE Environmental Health Officers will be available to visit food business and childcare operators, to ensure the safety of supplies.

In a list of precautions the HSE said:

- When availing of emergency water supplies people are asked to bring their own containers for water collection. It is important to ensure your water container is clean before it is filled. A sanitiser can be used to clean containers. Please follow manufacturer’s instructions.

- Containers that have been previously used to store chemicals should not be used for the transportation or storage of water.

- People are advised to bring water sourced from a tanker to a “rolling boil for one minute before use”. This applies to both drinking water and water used for food preparation.

- All water for drinking and food preparation, with the exception of bottled waters, should be brought to the boil and then allowed to cool before using.

The HSE also advised consumers and businesses to “ remember the following important points:

- Only boiled or bottled water should preferably be used for food preparation.

- If you have any doubt about the water supply that is available it must be boiled before use. After the water is boiled, if it is not for use immediately it must be kept in suitable clean containers and protected from risk of contamination. The HSE asked consumers to note boiled water cannot be kept indefinitely.

- Ice must only be made from boiled or bottled water.

- Equipment, worktops, chopping boards, or other surfaces that come into direct or indirect contact with food must be cleaned and sanitised using bottled water or supplied water that has been boiled before use.

- Areas that do not come in contact with foodstuffs can be cleaned using any tank water supplied without it having to be boiled.

- The use of disposable utensils e.g. paper plates, cups etc is also recommended as a short term measure to reduce the need for washing up.

- Suitable antibacterial soap or hand sanitiser must be used for the washing of hands at all wash hand basins in the premises including those for customer use.

- Food-workers/childcare workers should ensure that they wash their hands frequently; if no tap water is available they should use the water supply from water tankers if available, bottled water or hand wipes/sanitizers.

- Provision of water must also be supplied for the efficient use of toilet and wash hand basin facilities.

- Please note in some instances at the initial stages of a disruption to the mains water supply, stored water may still be available to wash hand basins; this water must not be used for drinking, ice or food preparation purposes.

Additionally the HSE said there were further precautions that should be taken by owners of childcare businesses. It said those preparing formula feeds for infants / babies, should use water from a water tanker if provided in designated areas, or bottled water brought to a ‘rolling’ boil and cooled beforehand.

Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible,

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can be used but the HSE also advised that babies bottles should be steralised with all bottle-feeding equipment boiled for a minimum of 10 minutes. The HSE said a a separate pan, for the purpose of boiling these items should be used.

If tap water is not available for bathing infants, boiled and cooled tanker water or bottled water are safe alternatives. Another safe alternative to bathing is to use baby wipes for hand cleansing and washing infants. Similar advice applies to older children and adults.

HSE assistant national director for environmental health, Ann Marie Part said: ‘’Please take heed of the advice and any information issued by the local authority, Irish Water and the HSE, which is specific to the on-going water supply issue in your local area’’

Business operators are advised that contact details for local Environmental Health Officers are available at the following link:

hse.ie/eng/services/list/1/environ/Contact.html