HSE to be scaled back at central level with fewer staff

The size of the Health Service Executive at central level is to be scaled back and it will have fewer staff in future on foot of planned new reforms to national and regional governance arrangements in the health service.

The HSE said it had begun a process of examining how it was currently structured in order to develop a tighter and more focused centre that supported a move to establish new regional health bodies under the Sláintecare health reform plan.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the revised structures would lead to a reduction in the number of staff at the centre of the organisation, with resources being concentrated on frontline services.

The health authority has in recent days started a process to seek a suitably qualified consultancy firm to examine the current corporate structure, “providing options for future optimum organisational design, as well as scoping out the roles, skills and experience required at the centre of the HSE”.

Critical services

Mr Reid said : “This piece of work must be considered in the context of a changing organisation and moving to the regional health areas (RHAs). It is vitally important to recognise the work that is undertaken at the centre in relation to governance of our services, relationships with Government departments and the strategic development of critical services in recent years.”

He said the consultants who were retained by the organisation would engage with staff, managers and key stakeholders to enable them to understand the HSE’s current structure and alignment and to get individual input and ideas to help them develop options for an optimal organisational structure for the future.

“The six new regional health areas will deliver safe, devolved and accountable health and personal social services. The Minister for Health has identified the geographic remit of the six regional health areas which will be the core structure for the delivery of integrated care.”

Six zones

Under health reform plans announced by the Government in July, the country will be broken down into six different areas.

Area A takes in the northeast of the country, including North Dublin, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

Area B takes in Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Laois, Kildare and parts of Dublin and Wicklow.

Area C focuses on the south and southeast area, including Tipperary South, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and part of South Dublin.

Counties Kerry and Cork account for Area D, while Area E is made up of Limerick, Clare and part of Tipperary. Area F includes Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo and Galway.