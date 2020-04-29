HSE staff with childcare duties may be reassigned new roles

HSE staff who are unable to come into work due to childcare commitments may be reassigned new roles under plans being examined by health chiefs.

According to an internal HSE memo circulated to hospital chief executives and other senior officials this morning, “if employees cannot work outside the home and cannot perform their current role remotely, the employee is still to be considered as actively on duty and available to work”.

The memo advises that employers and managers should be “flexible and innovative in terms of ensuring that employees remain as productive as possible during this time and this may include assigning work outside the employee’s usual core duties, ie potentially a new role”.

“This should be continuously reviewed by management to ensure that employees are placed where they are most needed to deliver critical services… what this means is that any employee can be assigned work outside their usual cors duties/a new role as required by the public service.”

Employees reassigned to alternative duties will continue to be paid their normal basic salary and fixed allowances “pending such assignment”, the memo states.

The reassignment of roles follows an indication from the HSE to unions yesterday evening that if all other options are exhausted, employees struggling with childcare requirements will be permitted to work from home.

The proposal was tabled verbally by the HSE at a meeting on Tuesday, on foot of new overall guidance issued by the Department of Public Expenditure for employers across the State sector. However, there is uncertainty over how the proposed arrangements will interact with DPER guidance on staffing arrangements during the crisis.

Fórsa, the public sector union, has asked for guidance on that to be delivered within 24 hours. Another issue to be addressed is how gaps will be filled on the frontline if staff are working from home, and their duties can’t be replicated outside the workplace.

Already, some 4,500 staff are absent from work on sick leave or in self isolation, with others absent due to childcare difficulties. Plans announced by the government to provide paid leave for partners of healthcare workers disappointed many last week, as they were seen as insufficient and only applicable to a small subset of workers.

Other plans mooted by the Government, including allowing childcare workers to provide care in the homes of front line workers, were not approved by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) due to the risks associated with potential spread of Covid-19.