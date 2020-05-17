HSE says 98% of Covid-19 test results will be delivered within two days

Almost 98 per cent of people tested for Covid-19 will get the result by text in two days or less, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Mr Reid said on Sunday morning that swabbing tests were now being scheduled “practically always” on the same day as they were sought.

Last week, 80 per cent of tests were being completed from swabbing to contact tracing within four days, against a target of 80 per cent within five days, he said.

The process in hospitals was completed within three days on average, and in just over four days in the community.

The testing system was now geared up to provide 100,000 tests a week, in 41 labs in Ireland and Germany, according to Mr Reid, with the average turnaround time two days or less.

Contact tracing was being completed within three days in 90 per cent of cases. With 97 per cent of people testing negative, contact tracing is needed for just 3 per cent of those tested, he said.

Urging the public to continue to “stay safe”, Mr Reid said everyone still had a collective duty of care through their actions to protect loved ones and healthcare workers.

He said the health service can go into next week and the easing of restrictions with “a level of confidence”.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU, at 54, is 67 per cent cent on early April and there has been a “significant downward climb” in confirmed cases in hospital.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate from tests has fallen from 25 per cent to 2.4 per cent.

Now the health service wanted to scale-up non-Covid services but this would be happening in an “unpredictable environment”, he said.

