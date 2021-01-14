HSE’s Paul Reid says ‘race to save lives’ in all Irish hospitals as 77,300 vaccinated against Covid-19

A total of 77,303 vaccines had been administered as of close of business yesterday, with 69,378 vaccinations going to frontline healthcare staff, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has confirmed.

A further 47,600 vaccinations are planned for next week of whom 3,900 will receive their second vaccination.

The HSE has effectively reached its intensive care unit limit and is using its surge capacity, Mr Reid said.

As of Thursday morning, 287 ICU beds in public hospitals were filled with 169 of them being Covid-19 patients.

There are currently 302 ICU beds in the system with 31 available for adults and six paediatric beds.

Mr Reid told the HSE’s weekly briefing that along with the 169 patients in ICU, of whom 100 are being ventilated, 210 are receiving advanced respiratory support in Irish hospitals.

There are currently 1,792 people in hospital with Covid-19, an 80 per cent increase in a week and more than double the record numbers in April.

University Hospital Limerick has the most patients with 150, followed by Cork University Hospital with 143 and Galway University Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with 130 each.

Mr Reid said the number of people in ICU with the same illness is “unheard of” for healthcare staff who are struggling with the surge.

He described the situation in Irish hospitals as “grim” and about to get worse before it gets better.

“Our teams are working around the clock. It is in all senses a race to save lives in all our hospitals,” he added.

He said there were increasing examples of young people with no underlying conditions presenting themselves in hospital along with families whose members have caught the disease together.

He referenced the experience of Bernie Waterhouse, a clinical nurse manager in St James’s Hospital who on December 29th was the first healthcare worker to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said she was managing one ward with six Covid-19 patients in early December but was now dealing with well over 100 Covid positive patients in five wards.

Mr Reid said that up to Sunday evening, 57,481 people were vaccinated comprising of 53,971 healthcare staff and 3,500 in long-term care facilities.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said Covid-19 is still active in the community though there has been a drop in both the positivity rates and close contacts have fallen below three at present.

He revealed that 188 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours and an average of 20 every day to ICUs.