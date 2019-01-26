HSE outlines impact nurses’ strike will have on services next week

The HSE has said there will be widespread closures and restrictions of hospital and community services on Wednesday due to the planned strike by nearly 40,000 nurses.

The HSE outlined the impact the strike would have in a document released late on Friday night.

The HSE said that among services that would have restricted levels of operations on Wednesday were:

emergency departments;

emergency theatres;

in-patient and other wards;

planned obstetric procedures (based on maternal and foetal well being).

The HSE said that services in hospitals that would be operational on Wednesday were:

urgent cancer surgery;

maternity services (delivery suites/home births/ special baby care units/neonatal care);

colposcopy services;

Oncology services (chemotherapy and radiotherapy) will all go ahead;

Dialysis services;

The HSE said in the event of the work stoppages taking place planned in-patient and day-case surgery in hospitals will be cancelled. It said all out-patient appointments will be also not go ahead including adult, maternity and paediatric appointments.

The HSE also said local injury units will not be operational as a result of the strike.

In the community, the HSE said that all public day centres for older people or people with disabilities , where nurses are employed, will be closed. Routine community nursing services and health centre clinics where nurses participated will be cancelled. Day hospital services, including outpatient appointments, in community nursing units/hospitals will also be cancelled, it said.

The HSE said that while planned elective and day-case surgery will be cancelled, a specific number of emergency/urgent operations may proceed.

“In this regard, the individual hospitals will make direct contact with patients to confirm”, it said.

The HSE said that “in the event that a pregnant woman requires urgent assessment due to cancellation of an outpatient appointment, these women can present to the emergency admission room.”

The planned strike by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) scheduled for Wednesday over pay and staffing levels seems set to go ahead following the breakdown of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission on Friday aimed at averting the stoppage. The INMO called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to intervene directly to try head off the planned strike on Wednesday. The HSE said it regretted the talks ended without agreement.

“We have made clear to the Workplace Relations Commission that we remain available to resume talks should they wish to bring the parties back together. However, the HSE has to prepare for the possibility of industrial action and to this end services will be cancelled and restrictions will occur in some areas on the day of the proposed action.”

The HSE said that in the community planned essential services delivered in patients’ homes would continue to be provided, long term care of older people and people with intellectual disabilities would continue and palliative care services would be operational.

Confidential briefing

The Irish Times reported on Saturday that in an confidential internal briefing document drawn up on Friday the HSE that if the strike went ahead its ability to deliver safe and sustainable services will be “compromised”.

The document which was drawn up on Friday the HSE said the INMO had insisted that only “life-preserving services” would be provided during the strike.

“The INMO is clear that any nurses not in the INMO who work will not receive co-operation from INMO however the management position is that all staff not in dispute should present for work as normal.

“Management’s position is that any non-INMO staff rostered during the dispute are expected to present for duty”, the HSE memo stated.

The HSE said it had agreed that organisation’s nurses and midwives who carry out duties agreed by the union during the stoppage will be paid.

While the INMO is to stage the first of six planned 24-hour strikes on Wednesday, members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to put in place a ban on overtime on Thursday. It plans to escalate its campaign to work stoppages towards the middle of February.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said on Friday that after three days of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission the union had received no proposals for their members.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said “there was nothing on the table and the gap between the parties has not narrowed”.

He said the Government now needed to intervene “with intent”.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: “The big question our members are going to ask us is where is the Taoiseach, where is the Minister for Finance? How come they are not trying intently to resolve the matters at stake here which are, after all, about patient care and how we provide care to patients.”

Currently there was no indication that there was any intent on the part of the Government to put forward any proposal to avert the dispute, she added.

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “The Minister for Health still believes engagement is key to resolving this dispute. Management and the WRC remain available over the weekend for discussions. The Minister encourages both sides to use the time available to find a resolution to this dispute and avoid this industrial action.”