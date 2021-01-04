HSE looking at taking over 30% of private hospitals’ capacity depending on Covid levels

The HSE is looking at taking over up to 30 per cent of capacity in private hospitals depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in the country and the impact it is having on the health system.

The association representing private hospitals said on Monday that talks with the HSE on a new arrangement were “at an advanced state and have progressed positively”.

The proposed new agreement under discussion would be very different from the deal put in place in March when nearly 20 private hospitals were taken over fully by the State for three months to assist in tackling a potential surge of Covid-19 cases.

The Irish Times understands that the model being considered at the moment would see the takeover of capacity in private hospitals – and the scale involved – being triggered by the rate of incidence of Covid-19 and the impact on the public system.

Some informed sources have suggested that about 15 per cent of capacity could be taken over if Covid levels reached a certain threshold, while this could rise to 30 per cent if the position deteriorated further.

It is understood it is envisaged that there would be an overall service level agreement between the HSE and the private hospital sector. Payment would be based on services provided.

Private hospital practice could continue in parallel with the takeover of capacity by the HSE.

Some sources suggested that there could be an independent body which would determine whether the scale of any surge had reached the thresholds set out to trigger the takeover of capacity.

Potentially the arrangement could run for 12 months.

The Private Hospitals Association (PHA) said on Monday that its members were “ready to provide any appropriate support to the HSE to contain a potential surge in Covid-19 case numbers, and remain totally committed to the national effort to combat the pandemic”.

“The PHA is facilitating discussions between its individual members and the HSE on providing additional hospital capacity throughout the country if required as a response to the evolving situation.”

The HSE has been seeking to reach an agreement with private hospitals to take over capacity if required for a number of months.