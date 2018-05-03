HSE chief Tony O’Brien to take leave of absence from company board

HSE director general Tony O’Brien is to take a temporary leave of absence from the board of a US company he joined earlier this year.

The Irish Times revealed on Wednesday that Mr O’Brien became a non-executive director of the San Diego-based contraceptive manufacturer Evofem Biosciences while at the same time continuing to run the health service.

It has emerged on Thursday that Mr O’Brien has agreed to stand aside from the board for the remainder of his tenure as director general. He is due to leave the HSE in July. It is understood there was contact between Minister for Health Simon Harris and Mr O’Brien this morning and an agreement for him to step down was reached.

Mr O’Brien’s position in Evofem entitles him to annual fee of $65,000 and share-buying options up to $450,000 in his first three years with the company.

There has been renewed calls for him to stand aside from his position due to the ongoing controversy over the CervicalCheck controversy.

The decision by the Minister to permit Mr O’Brien to join the board of the US company while still in charge of the HSE was strongly criticised in the Dáil on Tuesday by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Mr O’Brien had taken the appropriate course of action in taking leave from the board role.

He said Mr O’Brien would focus on making a positive contribution to the work that needed to be done in relation to the cervical cancer screening controversy.

Mr Coveney said Irish women had been badly let down and that there was a real sense of anger and frustration within Government at what had happened and how.

Heads absolutely need to roll, in particular Tony O'Brien's, who has shown nothing but arrogance and who is more concerned with defending the indefensible than doing the right thing #CervicalCheckScandal — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 3, 2018

There had been “ a disgraceful breach of trust between thousands of women and the State”, he added.

Treatment

Separtely, the woman who brought the CervicalCheck controversy to light has called for a public commission of investigation to look into how cancer patients have been treated by the health service.

Vicky Phelan said an urgent and prompt investigation was required and that there has already been too much secrecy around the issue.

Scores of women with cervical cancer were not told that smear test results showing them to be in the clear were in fact inaccurate and the revised test results were kept from them for years.

The Government will establish a non-statutory inquiry to provide immediate answers to the CervicalCheck controversy before deciding if a commission of investigation is required.

“As the woman who exposed this scandal, I want to see a Commission of Investigation that is both urgent and prompt but also PUBLIC. Too much has already happened behind closed doors,” Ms Phelan tweeted on Thursday morning.

She also said Mr O’Brien should step down over the scandal.

“Heads absolutely need to roll, in particular Tony O’Brien’s,” she said.

Speaking before an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday, Mr O’Brien said he would not stand down. While recognising his organisation had made mistakes, Mr O’Briensaid he didn’t personally “cock up” so he would not take responsibility for it.

Scoping excercise

It was agreed a person from outside the State would be appointed to conduct a “scoping exercise” to answer the immediate questions including how many women are affected, how many should been informed of a delay in their diagnosis and the level of knowledge within the health service of the extent of the issue.

The individual will be asked to examine if a commission of inquiry is warranted and to decide the possible terms of reference for such an inquiry.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said politicians should wait for the results of the initial inquiry before making a decision on a more lengthy investigation.

A preliminary inquiry will report back in a number of weeks, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “Let’s see what they say.”

He also expressed concern that more cases may be uncovered. If there are other cases that have been settled and not disclosed by the HSE and the Department of Health that would mean they had not been “fully candid” with the Oireachtas Committee and “that would be very worrying indeed.”

Following a High Court case taken by Ms Phelan, who is terminally ill with cervical cancer, it emerged last week that 208 women with the disease whose cases were audited should have had an earlier intervention.

The Dáil heard on Tuesday that more than about 1,500 other women who developed cervical cancer did not have their cases reviewed by CervicalCheck.

Mr Harris has ordered that audits be carried out where practical into these cases – leaving open the possibility that reviewers will come to the conclusion that some of these women should also have had an earlier intervention.