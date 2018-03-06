HSE chief Tony O’Brien to leave his post this summer

The head of the HSE Tony O’Brien is to step down from his position in the summer.

Mr O’Brien told HSE staff on Tuesday he would not seek to have his term as director general extended when it expires in the summer.

Mr O’Brien has been director general of the HSE since 2013.

In a video message to staff, Mr O’Brien said he had made the decision last summer that he did not want to have his term of office extended and that he had spoken to the Minister for Health Simon Harris about it at that time.

Mr O’Brien said he had formally notified the Minister last week he would be leaving so Mr Harris could initiate a process to find a successor.

Since he took up the job in August 2012, staff in the HSE had achieved a lot together in difficult circumstances, he said.

He said even in the years when resources were scarce, the HSE managed to increase services, both in range and quality.

While he will be leaving the health service in the summer, Mr O’Brien intends to remain as a first responder with the National Ambulance Service.

Mr O’Brien acknowledged many of the challenges that existed in the Irish healthcare system, particularly around emergency department overcrowding and access.

‘A way to go’

However, he told staff “while we still have quite a way to go, there has been considerable progress in important areas such as for example the establishment of the National Women and Infants’ Health Programme; the e-health and electronic health records programme; the development of a long-awaited new architecture for ICT and logistics, the introduction of the Open Disclosure Policy and how we respond today in comparison to the past when things go wrong.”

He also pointed to achievements in service delivery, such as stroke services, cardiac care, cancer care, acute medicine, emergency management and improvements and reinvestment in the National Ambulance Service.

Mr O’Brien said over the past two years he had been advocating to have health planning put on a ten-year time-scale and to try to have party politics removed from that planning process.

He said to staff “as I signal my departure from the HSE, I am very encouraged to see my efforts bearing fruit through SláinteCare.”

Mr O’Brien told staff how he and others had, for quite a while, publicly argued the health system “is the wrong shape and size” to enable those working in it to meet the growing needs of the population.

This had contributed in no small way to many of the challenges it faces, including emergency department overcrowding and gaining access to many of services.