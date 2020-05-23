HSE building in Tallaght evacuated following fire

Luas services in Dublin were temporarily suspended for a time on Saturday while firefighters tackled a blaze at a Health Service Executive building in Tallaght.

Dublin Fire Brigade were alerted to what it described as a “minor fire” at the building on Belgard Square at around 1pm.

“Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control,” a spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“There was no disruption to HSE services during the incident, however Luas services were temporarily suspended.”

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire, according to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

Luas operators tweeted there were no Red Line services running between Belgard and Tallaght “due to a fire close to the Luas tracks.”

Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus services during the stoppage.