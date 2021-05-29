Housing issues threaten to thwart moves to reinvigorate the west
Benefits of work/life balance in scenic areas hampered by cost and availability of houses
Abaigéal Warfield and her husband Oisín O’Malley at their home at Classaghroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, which they purchased for €82,000. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy
Abaigéal Warfield and her husband Oisín O’Malley used to have hens and grow their own vegetables “even when living in a semi-d in Leixlip”.
Having returned from Australia to their native Kildare in 2018, the couple seemed destined to buy a home within the Dublin commuter belt.